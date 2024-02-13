Sponsored By

All that revenue is far from encumbering.

February 13, 2024

Shadowheart in Larian's Baldur's Gate 3.
Image via Larian Studios.

  • Baldur's Gate 3 was arguably 2023's biggest game, and it's got the revenue to prove it.

Baldur's Gate 3 has been a big earner for Hasbro. During its recent earnings call, it revealed Larian Studios' hit RPG has brought in around $90 million in revenue for the toy maker.

The game originally launched in full for PC in August 2023 following a lengthy Early Access period. In that time alone, it sold a reported 2.5 million copies.

Following its full release, it had a staggered rollout on PlayStation 5, Mac, and Xbox Series X|S.

While overall sales numbers weren't given, Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said the game would "still have that [long] tail" in 2024's "front half." He expects sales to continue through 2024, albeit at a slower pace.

Baldur's Gate 3 is a full-on game changer

How Baldur's Gate 3 did for Larian specifically is presently unknown. But the studio has previously admitted it was taken aback by the game's success, implying it's done quite well for both companies.

In no time Baldur's Gate 3 quickly became the biggest game of 2023. Along with racking up numerous wins during award season, it's been seen (somewhat reluctantly) as an industry benchmark.

Amid a rocky year for Dungeons & Dragons as a property, the game was a bright spot for the TTRPG. Beyond that, it just scratched several itches players may not have known they had.

It also helps that Larian's been adding to the game with new updates. That, and the game's lead cast being very social media active, has gone a long way in boosting its presence.

Baldur's Gate 3 managed to stand out in what was already a pretty crowded year for games, and it's likely it'll be talked about for a long time.

