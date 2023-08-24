Baldur's Gate 3 will come to Xbox later this year, says Larian

Larian Studios head Swen Vincke has confirmed Baldur's Gate 3 will release on Xbox Series X|S later in 2023.

"Happy to confirm that after meeting [Phil Spencer]," he wrote, "we’ve found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time."

Earlier in the year, Larian indicated it may take longer than expected for the Xbox version of its hit RPG to release. At the time, this was attributed in part to the Xbox Series S console specifically, but Vincke has now said changes have been implemented to bring the game to both systems.

While both the Series X and Series S versions will have "all improvements" and fixes currently found in the PC and upcoming PlayStation 5 version, Vincke said split-screen co-op is strictly on the Series X. However, he said the game "will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series."

One thing worth noting, however, is that parity between a game's Series X and Series S versions is a requirement for appearing on the consoles. A rule states that developers must "ensure that identical game modes are offered across console types within the generation."

Whether this is a special case of making an exception or indicative of a larger change to how Xbox views its two current-generation consoles is currently unclear.

Roll for consoles

With an Xbox Series version coming later in the year, Baldur's Gate 3 has one of the shortest turnarounds from PC to console for a Larian game.

The Divinity Original Sin games originally released in 2014 and 2017, respectively. Their console versions (billed as 'Enhanced Editions' for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) released the following year after their initial PC launch.

However, both of those console ports were each handled by a different developer, namely Focus Home Interactive and Bandai Namco. This marks the first console port Larian has handled by itself since 2010's Divinity II. (Different from Divinity: Original Sin II.)

Coming out on three different systems with weeks or months apart from each other helps Baldur's Gate 3's first-year lifecycle. Not only does it ensure the game remains in the public conversation, the short staggered released date makes it feel a bit more like the eventful title that it's shaping up to be.