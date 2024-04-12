Sponsored By

Hold tight, don't fight the power of Baldur's Gate 3.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 12, 2024

1 Min Read
Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3.
Image via Larian Studios.

At a Glance

  • All told, Baldur's Gate 3 may have had one of the most successful award runs of any game in years.

BAFTA held its awards ceremony for the games of 2023, and to no surprise, Baldur's Gate 3 took the top prize. As with other award shows, it left the night with quite a few wins.

Along with Game of the Year, Larian's RPG took home awards for Best Music and Best Narrative. Andrew Wincott, who plays Raphael, also took home an award for Best Supporting Role.

Acting-wise, it was Nadji Jeter who won Best Leading Role as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Fellow GOTY nominees Alan Wake II and Super Mario Bros. Wonder each won two awards: for Audio and Artistic Achievement, and Family and Multiplayer Game, respectively.

Finally, Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush got a win for Best Animation. The list of winners can be read down below.

  • Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

  • Best Animation: Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)

  • Best Design: Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)

  • Best Narrative: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

  • Best Music: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

  • Artistic Achievement: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy)

  • Audio Achievement: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy)

  • Technical Achievement: Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

  • Game Beyond Entertainment: Tchia (Awaceb)

  • Multiplayer: Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

  • Evolving Game: Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

  • Family Game: Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

  • Debut Game: Venba (Visai Games)

  • EE Player's Choice Award: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

