BAFTA held its awards ceremony for the games of 2023, and to no surprise, Baldur's Gate 3 took the top prize. As with other award shows, it left the night with quite a few wins.

Along with Game of the Year, Larian's RPG took home awards for Best Music and Best Narrative. Andrew Wincott, who plays Raphael, also took home an award for Best Supporting Role.

Acting-wise, it was Nadji Jeter who won Best Leading Role as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Fellow GOTY nominees Alan Wake II and Super Mario Bros. Wonder each won two awards: for Audio and Artistic Achievement, and Family and Multiplayer Game, respectively.

Finally, Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush got a win for Best Animation. The list of winners can be read down below.