Sponsored By

Baldur's Gate 3 dominates BAFTA Games Awards 2024 nominations

The celebrated RPG is up for 10 awards including Best Game and Artistic Achievement.

Chris Kerr

March 7, 2024

1 Min Read
A rather aggressive Baldur's Gate 3 party member
Image via Larian

Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider Man 2, and Alan Wake 2 lead the BAFTA Games Awards 2024 nominations. Larian's acclaimed RPG has received 10 nominations in total including nods in the Best Game, Music, and Artistic Achievement categories.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been honored with nine nominations across categories including Best Game, Animation, Game Design, and Audio Achievement.

Alan Wake II, meanwhile, is up for eight awards across categories such as Best Game, Narrative, and Technical Achievements.

Other notable nominees include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (six noms), Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (six noms), Dave the Diver (five noms), Hi-Fi Rush (five noms), Cocoon (four noms), Dredge (four noms), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (four noms), Viewfinder (four noms), and Final Fantasy XVI (four noms).

The nominees for the EE Players' Choice Award, which is the only award voted for by the public, are Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, Lethal Company, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Indies at BAFTA

There was plenty of love for indies, too, with Chants of Sennaar, Goodbye Volcano High, Tchia, Terra Nil, Thirsty Suitors, and Venba all receiving nods in the Game Beyond Entertainment category.

Both the BAFTA Games Awards winners and nominees are voted for by BAFTA's global membership, which comprises experienced games industry workers from a variety of backgrounds.

The BAFTA Games Awards 2024 will take place in London on April 11, 2024. Those who can't be there in-person will be able to catch a livestream on YouTube, Twitch, and X.

For more information on today's nominees, including a full rundown, head on down to the BAFTA website.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Promo image for Fortnite's OG event.
Business
Apple kills Epic Games' European dev account ahead of Fortnite's iOS returnApple kills Epic Games' European dev account ahead of Fortnite's iOS return
byJustin Carter
Mar 7, 2024
2 Min Read
A headshot of EA CEO Andrew Wilson on a stylized background
Production
EA CEO: 60 percent of development processes could be 'impacted by generative AI'EA CEO: 60 percent of dev processes could be 'impacted by generative AI'
byChris Kerr
Mar 7, 2024
3 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Audio
Dial up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects for the Video Game Composer (GDC 2024)
Dial up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects for the Video Game Composer (GDC 2024)

Mar 6, 2024

Design
Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.' boons and banes system
Featured Blog | Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.' boons and banes system

Mar 4, 2024

Design
The Quest for Cosy | A Deep Dive into Cosy Gaming
Featured Blog: The Quest for Cosy | A Deep Dive into Cosy Gaming

Mar 1, 2024