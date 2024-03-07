Baldur's Gate 3 dominates BAFTA Games Awards 2024 nominations

Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider Man 2, and Alan Wake 2 lead the BAFTA Games Awards 2024 nominations. Larian's acclaimed RPG has received 10 nominations in total including nods in the Best Game, Music, and Artistic Achievement categories.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been honored with nine nominations across categories including Best Game, Animation, Game Design, and Audio Achievement.

Alan Wake II, meanwhile, is up for eight awards across categories such as Best Game, Narrative, and Technical Achievements.

Other notable nominees include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (six noms), Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (six noms), Dave the Diver (five noms), Hi-Fi Rush (five noms), Cocoon (four noms), Dredge (four noms), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (four noms), Viewfinder (four noms), and Final Fantasy XVI (four noms).

The nominees for the EE Players' Choice Award, which is the only award voted for by the public, are Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, Lethal Company, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Indies at BAFTA

There was plenty of love for indies, too, with Chants of Sennaar, Goodbye Volcano High, Tchia, Terra Nil, Thirsty Suitors, and Venba all receiving nods in the Game Beyond Entertainment category.

Both the BAFTA Games Awards winners and nominees are voted for by BAFTA's global membership, which comprises experienced games industry workers from a variety of backgrounds.

The BAFTA Games Awards 2024 will take place in London on April 11, 2024. Those who can't be there in-person will be able to catch a livestream on YouTube, Twitch, and X.

For more information on today's nominees, including a full rundown, head on down to the BAFTA website.