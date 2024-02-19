The prestigious Game of the Year prize was handed to Larian's acclaimed RPG.
February 19, 2024
Baldur's Gate 3 was named Game of the Year at the 27th Annual DICE Awards in Las Vegas.
The awards are hosted by the Academy of Interactive Art & Sciences (AIAS) and determined by votes from a panel of over 30,000 industry experts. This year's ceremony took place on February 15 at the Aria Resort & Casino.
Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian took home five awards on the night for Outstanding Achievements in Story, Game Direction, and Game Design. The acclaimed RPG also won Role-Playing Game of the Year and the overall GOTY prize.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from developer Insomniac Games nabbed six awards, including Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Character, Audio Design, and Music Composition. The superhero sequel also won Action Game of the Year.
Other notable winners included Nintendo, which was awarded Adventure Game of the Year for its open-world rollick The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Alan Wake 2 developer Remedy Entertainment, which was honored with Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction for its work on the horror title.
The AIAS also celebrated the work of Japanese composer Koji Kondo. The veteran maestro, whose work has come to define iconic franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario, was inducted into to the AIAS Hall of Fame. You can find the complete list of winners below.
27th Annual DICE Awards Winners
Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Alan Wake 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Miles Morales)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Outstanding Achievement in Story: Baldur's Gate 3
Outstanding Technical Achievement: Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Action Game of the Year: Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Adventure Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Family Game of the Year: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Fighting Game of the Year: Street Fighter 6
Racing Game of the Year: Forza Motorsport
Role-Playing Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate 3
Sports Game of the Year: MLB The Show 23
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Dune: Spice Wars
Online Game of the Year: Diablo IV
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Horizon: Call of the Mountain
Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Asgard's Wrath 2
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: COCOON
Mobile Game of the Year: WHAT THE CAR?
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Baldur's Gate 3
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Baldur's Gate 3
Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate 3
