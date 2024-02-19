Baldur's Gate 3 was named Game of the Year at the 27th Annual DICE Awards in Las Vegas.

The awards are hosted by the Academy of Interactive Art & Sciences (AIAS) and determined by votes from a panel of over 30,000 industry experts. This year's ceremony took place on February 15 at the Aria Resort & Casino.

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian took home five awards on the night for Outstanding Achievements in Story, Game Direction, and Game Design. The acclaimed RPG also won Role-Playing Game of the Year and the overall GOTY prize.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from developer Insomniac Games nabbed six awards, including Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Character, Audio Design, and Music Composition. The superhero sequel also won Action Game of the Year.

Other notable winners included Nintendo, which was awarded Adventure Game of the Year for its open-world rollick The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Alan Wake 2 developer Remedy Entertainment, which was honored with Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction for its work on the horror title.

The AIAS also celebrated the work of Japanese composer Koji Kondo. The veteran maestro, whose work has come to define iconic franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario, was inducted into to the AIAS Hall of Fame. You can find the complete list of winners below.

27th Annual DICE Awards Winners