Sponsored By

Baldur's Gate 3 drives Valve's 2023 Steam AwardsBaldur's Gate 3 drives Valve's 2023 Steam Awards

2023 may have just ended, but there are still awards for Baldur's Gate 3 to win.

Justin Carter

January 2, 2024

1 Min Read
Shadowheart in Larian's Baldur's Gate 3.
Image via Larian.

At a Glance

  • Valve's annual end-of-year awards were decided by Steam members and gave wins to Baldur's Gate 3, Atomic Heart, and others.

Valve's revealed the 2023 winners for its annual Steam Awards, and Baldur's Gate 3 took home two wins. In addition to Game of the Year, Larian's RPG won for "Outstanding Story-Rich Game."

Winners of the Steam Awards are voted by community members. It's no surprise that Baldur's Gate 3 won, considering it's also one of the platform's top-sellers for last year.

Other winners include The Last of Us Part I, Lethal Company, and Dave the Diver. The full list is down below, and you can see the other nominees for each category here.

Game of the Year--Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

VR Game of the Year--Labyrinthine (Valko Game Studios)

Labor of Love--Red Dead Redemption II (Rockstar)

Better with Friends--Lethal Company (Zeekers)

Steam Deck Game--Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)

Sit Back & Relax Game--Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)

Best Soundtrack--The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/Iron Galaxy)

Outstanding Story-Rich Game--Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Outstanding Visual Style--Atomic Heart (Mundfish/Focus Entertainment)

Most Innovative Gameplay--Starfield (Bethesda)

Best Game You Suck At--Sifu (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Headshot of Warhammer co-creator Bryan Ansell.
Business
Obituary: Bryan Ansell, Warhammer co-creator, passes awayObituary: Bryan Ansell, Warhammer co-creator, passes away
byJustin Carter
Jan 3, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for Killpixel's Wrath: Aeon of Ruin.
Business
Report: 3D Realms and Slipgate may have been hit with more layoffsReport: 3D Realms and Slipgate may have been hit with more layoffs
byJustin Carter
Jan 3, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Production
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game

Dec 21, 2023

Marketing
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success

Dec 21, 2023

Business
VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026
VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026

Dec 21, 2023