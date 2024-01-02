Valve's revealed the 2023 winners for its annual Steam Awards, and Baldur's Gate 3 took home two wins. In addition to Game of the Year, Larian's RPG won for "Outstanding Story-Rich Game."

Winners of the Steam Awards are voted by community members. It's no surprise that Baldur's Gate 3 won, considering it's also one of the platform's top-sellers for last year.

Other winners include The Last of Us Part I, Lethal Company, and Dave the Diver. The full list is down below, and you can see the other nominees for each category here.

Game of the Year--Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

VR Game of the Year--Labyrinthine (Valko Game Studios)

Labor of Love--Red Dead Redemption II (Rockstar)

Better with Friends--Lethal Company (Zeekers)

Steam Deck Game--Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)

Sit Back & Relax Game--Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)

Best Soundtrack--The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/Iron Galaxy)

Outstanding Story-Rich Game--Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Outstanding Visual Style--Atomic Heart (Mundfish/Focus Entertainment)

Most Innovative Gameplay--Starfield (Bethesda)

Best Game You Suck At--Sifu (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)