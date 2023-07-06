Atari completes minor investment into retro console maker Playmaji

Atari has recently finished a "minor investment" into console maker Playmaji. The investment is part of a "strategic collaboration" between the respective developers of the Atari VCS and Polymega consoles.

In the press release, Atari CEO Wade Rosen noted that Polymega's "approach to retro hardware is perfectly aligned" with its own goals in the retro market. "This partnership greatly expands the capabilities of the Atari VCS while also making the Polymega platform itself more compelling."



Beyond getting to expand the audience for its 2021 console, Playmaji CEO Bryan Bernal called the partnership "a vote of confidence in Polymega. This is an important step in the growth of our platform, and we look forward to working with Atari in the important space of retro innovation."

The new deal is part of a "new commercial strategy" that Rosen teased towards the end of 2022. In its half-year report, Atari saw a sizable $5.7 million revenue decrease, particularly in hardware like the VCS. At the time, Rosen said its hardware business would be reorganized.

Under the partnership, the VCS will receive Polymega support, including the latter's native app on its system. The integration will "effectively provide all of the functionality of a Polymega console to Atari VCS owners."

On Polymega's side, Atari-owned games will now be sold on its storefront. A cartridge module is also being developed so Atari 2600 and Atari 7800 games can be played on the system, helping to "expand the market for Atari’s line of collectible game cartridges."

