informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Atari nabs the rights to 12 retro titles including Berzerk and Frenzy

The company hopes to create new entries in its newly-acquired retro franchises.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 16, 2023
A screenshot from retro title Berzerk

Atari has acquired the rights to 12 classic arcade properties including Berzerk and Frenzy.

The publisher said the deal will allow it to create new games based on its newly-acquired franchises, expand the digital and physical distribution of those classic titles, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations.

Atari CEO Wade Rosen explained the acquisition is part of the company's broader strategy of "commercialising classic retro IP," and described top-down shooter Berzerk as a perfect example of the sort of title Atari wants to reinvigorate.

"Berzerk is one of those foundational games that so many people first encountered playing on an Atari console," added Rosen in a press release.

The news comes a few months after Rosen made a "friendly offer" to purchase Atari to support its development ambitions, with the proposed transaction being "unanimously welcomed" by the company's board of directors. 

Atari mentioned the offer in its half-year financial report, which saw the company record losses of $5.7 million during the first six months of the year.

One of the main reasons for that downturn in fiscal fortunes was the Atari VCS console, with the company noting that it has been reorganising its hardware business.

As a result, Atari revealed hardware revenue from VCS and cartridge sales decreased to €0.2 million from €2.3 million, and explained it has suspended its existing VCS manufacturing contracts while it attempts to revise its overall hardware strategy.

Latest Jobs

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Malmö, Sweden)
3.02.23
Gameplay Director (Project Fantasy)

Arizona State University

Los Angeles, CA, USA
2.27.23
Assistant Professor of XR Technologies

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Copenhagen, Denmark)
3.02.23
Animation Tech Programmer

Purdue University

West Lafayette, IN, USA
3.02.23
Assistant Professor in Game Design and Development
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more