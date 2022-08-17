Asmodee Digital rebrands itself as Twin Sails Interactive

Asmodee Digital is rebranding itself as Twin Sails Interactive. Announced today, the company will shift its focus towards releasing "original experiences," according to a press release, with an aim to "combine indie and double-A titles on premium platforms alongside industry leading partners."

The France-based publisher started as a publisher of board games and tabletop titles such as Gloomhaven and Catan. Beginning in 2017, it began to release digital titles of its board games. Last year, it acquired the digital board game platform Board Game Arena to expand the platform and reach more consumers.

Nicolas Godement, former COO for Asmodee Digital, will serve as Twin Sails' managing director. In his own statement, Godement announced Twin Sails' plans to become "a leading game publisher," but one that will have a measured output of titles. "By limiting the number of releases per year, we are thus able to fully commit the relevant resources needed for the success of each project."

Two games were revealed under the new Twin Sails branding: Studio Nul's News Tower, a tycoon management sim, and the physics-based platformer Amberial Dreams from developer Lumorama.



Late last year, the Embracer Group announced its plans to acquire Twin Sails and its parent company Asmodee for a value of $3.1 billion. That deal completed in March of this year.

It seems to be popular for companies now owned by the Embracer Group to under go a rebrand. At the start of the month, the Embracer subsidiary Koch Media, who owns Saints Row publisher Deep Silver, changed its name to Plaion in order to "better represent its history and the groups it works with."