News

Embracer eyes €2.75 billion acquisition of board game company Asmodee

Asmodee's board game pedigree includes recent work to extend those games' reach into digital spaces.
Alissa McAloon
Editor-in-Chief
December 15, 2021
asmodee2.jpg

THQ Nordic parent Embracer Group has announced its intent to acquire board game giant Asmodee for a day one consideration of €2.75 billion, or roughly $3.1 billion.

Embracer plans to disclose more about the deal in a press conference tomorrow, but has already noted in a press release that the move aims to strategically broaden Embracer's wider ecosystem.

If completed, the acquisition would bring the overall Embracer group to 11,300 employees and contracted employees with 108 game development studios and over 560 IP and brands.

Asmodee largely made a name for itself in the board and tabletop game worlds, in addition to recent work to extend those games' reach into digital spaces.

The company is parent to the likes of Fantasy Flight Games and 21 other studios, and counts games like Catan, Ticket to Ride, and Pandemic among its extensive portfolio of over 300 different IP.

