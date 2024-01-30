Sponsored By

Aonic launches Megabit publishing arm to serve up Warren Spector's next project (and others)Aonic launches Megabit publishing arm to serve up Warren Spector's next project (and others)

"It was a natural next step for us to build a publishing arm–one that that works in synergy with our studios to bring their works of art to market."

Chris Kerr

January 30, 2024

2 Min Read
The Megabit logo on an acid green background
Image via Aonic

Video game conglomerate Aonic has launched a new publishing arm called Megabit to support its first-party studios and third-party partners.

Aonic has purchased and invested in a myriad of studios including Milky Tea, nDreams, and OtherSide Entertainment, the latter of which was co-founded by industry veterans Paul Neurath and Warren Spector. It currently has over 600 employees across seven game studios, two adtech platforms, and now one publisher in the form of Megabit.

The Swedish company claims Megabit will "provide world-class publishing services" to its portfolio of studios without stifling their independence. Benjie Clark, formerly VP of marketing at Mediatonic Games and senior director of global marketing at Jagex, will lead Megabit as managing director of global publishing.

"Megabit will serve as an extension of Aonic's commitment to filling a gap in the industry with a truly collaborative home for independent development studios," reads a press release. "Led by industry veterans, the growing publishing team at Megabit has worked on some of the world's biggest franchises such as FIFA, Payday and Tomb Raider, in addition to long running live service games such as RuneScape, Elite and CSR Racing."

Megabit currently has four titles in the hopper that are scheduled to launch over the next 18 months. Longer term, the publisher hopes to have rolled out 10 games by the end of 2026.

Key projects on the publisher's slate include Thick as Thieves from OtherSide Entertainment and Lou's Lagoon from Tiny Roar. Aonic CEO Paul Schempp said Megabit will help its teams grow "in every way possible" with a focus on cross-studio support and collaboration.

"It was a natural next step for us to build a publishing arm–one that that works in synergy with our studios to bring their works of art to market," added Schempp. "Our approach to publishing offers our partners the skills and tools they need, without infringing on their creativity, resulting in a studio and publisher partnership that works hand-in-hand to bring only the best games to the market."

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Tencent HQ in China
Business
Tencent CEO feels its game business "achieved nothing" during 2023Tencent CEO feels its game business "achieved nothing" during 2023
byChris Kerr
Jan 30, 2024
2 Min Read
A hunter stalks its prey in Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice
Extended Reality
Exclusive: Fast Travel Games delivers record holiday sales, but studio CEO says VR market must "define itself"Exclusive: Fast Travel Games delivers record holiday sales, but studio CEO says VR market must "define itself"
byChris Kerr
Jan 30, 2024
4 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

A chef stands in a cyberpunk Ramen cafe in NVIDIA's AI tech demo.
Audio
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?

Jan 23, 2024

Design
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative

Jan 19, 2024

A close-up of a complex film camera on a set.
Business
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut

Jan 19, 2024