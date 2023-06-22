OtherSide Entertainment gets new investment from Aonic Group

Underworld Ascendant developer OtherSide Entertainment has entered into a "strategic partnership" with video game firm Aonic Group. Per the press release, the partnership will allow OtherSide to "greatly enhance [its] ability to grow the studio and deliver original titles."

Founder Paul Neurath referred to the alliance as "a new chapter" for the Boston developer. "In getting to know the Aonic team over the past half-year, we have grown to deeply respect their company culture and the caliber of their team."

Studio director Warren Spector added to that, saying the Swedish firm's "cultural values are in line with the kind of studio Paul and I wanted to create when we founded OtherSide. I see great things coming from this partnership, things that will surprise and delight players.”

At time of writing, the studio's known projects include Argos: Riders from the Storm and Thick as Thieves.

A history of OtherSide Entertainment

Neurath founded OtherSide in 2016, and thus far has created two titles: the aforementioned Underworld Ascendant and its predecessor, Underworld Overlord.

OtherSide was meant to develop System Shock 3 at one point, back when it was to be published by Starbreeze Studios. In 2019, it was given the game's publishing rights during Starbreeze's financial troubles.

But in 2020, rights for the project reverted to Tencent, with the implication that OtherSide was no longer involved in its development. News on System Shock 3 has been quiet ever since.

Adding to the woes at OtherSide, it had a Dungeons & Dragons project in the works at one point. But earlier this year, that and various other video game-related projects for the popular tabletop game were canceled.