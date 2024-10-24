Sponsored By

Fawzi Mesmar joins Beyond Good and Evil 2 team as creative director

The industry veteran has over 20 years experience.

Tom Regan, Contributing Editor

October 24, 2024

1 Min Read
Beyond Good and Evil 2 keyart featuring female protagonist and a monkey companion
Ubisoft

Industry veteran Fawzi Mesmar is joining the Beyond Good and Evil 2 team as creative director. Taking to Linkedin, Mesmar announced his new role at Ubisoft Montpellier, having worked with the team previously during his last three years as Ubisoft’s VP of Editorial.

"I have been working with those peeps for years now on this ambitious game and witnessed their talent firsthand." The post reads, "I am standing on the shoulders of creative giants that have supported the team before me, and I look forward to continuing to craft a game that is truly unique for players to enjoy."

Mesmar is filling the role left by previous creative director Emile Morel, after he passed away suddenly last year. Prior to working at Ubisoft, Fawzi Mesmar worked at DICE as head of design, as well as design jobs at King and Gameloft. Earlier this year, he received an Ambassador Award at the 2024 Game Developer’s Choice Awards. (Game Developer and GDC, which hosts the GDCA, are sibling organizations at Informa Tech)

AAAAA?

The news comes after a reportedly troubled development cycle for Beyond Good and Evil 2 , which was first announced in 2008. The game then reappeared in trailer form during Ubisoft’s 2017 E3 conference, with little seen since. The game's original director, Michel Ancel, left Ubisoft in 2020 to work in a wildlife sanctuary.

A 4K remake of the original released earlier this year, celebrating Beyond Good And Evil's 20th anniversary. Beyond Good and Evil 2 now holds the record for the longest development time for a AAA game, surpassing Duke Nukem Forever’s previous record of fifteen years.

About the Author

Tom Regan

Tom Regan

Contributing Editor, Game Developer

Tom Regan is a freelance journalist covering games, music and technology from London, England. The former Games Editor at Wikia’s Fandom, Tom is now a regular critic and reporter at The Guardian, specialising in telling the human stories behind game development. You can read his writing on games in the newspaper, as well as his musings on technology and pop culture in outlets like NME, Metal Hammer, Gamesradar, VGC and EDGE, to name but a few.

See more from Tom Regan
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2013's The Bureau: XCOM Declassified.
Business
Ex-Irrational devs look back on the XCOM shooter that wasn'tEx-Irrational devs look back on the XCOM shooter that wasn't
byJustin Carter
Oct 24, 2024
3 Min Read
Logo for Roblox.
Business
Roblox launching new child safety measures in NovemberRoblox launching new child safety measures in November
byJustin Carter
Oct 24, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Classic Postmortem: NanaOnSha's Haunt (2012)Classic Postmortem: NanaOnSha's Haunt (2012)
byDewi Tanner
Oct 24, 2024
23 Min Read
A woman casts purple magic with a staff. A blue-faced fantasy character stands behind her.
Design
Avowed director Carrie Patel explains how Obsidian pushes boundaries in the fantasy genreAvowed director Carrie Patel explains how Obsidian pushes boundaries in the fantasy genre
byBryant Francis
Oct 24, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Postmortem: Bringing The Cycle: Frontier to Unreal Editor for FortnitePostmortem: Bringing The Cycle: Frontier to Unreal Editor for Fortnite
byAlexandra Norman, Michał Lorczak and 1 more
Oct 22, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
5 tips for no-bull indie game design
5 tips for no-bull indie game design

Oct 24, 2024

The number 10 in green and blue lighting.
Business
One lesson from 10 years of writing for Game Developer
One lesson from 10 years of writing for Game Developer

Oct 24, 2024

Design
Fog of Woe: What the Silent Hill 2 remake gets right about immersing players in its world
Fog of Woe: What the Silent Hill 2 remake gets right about immersing players in its world

Oct 23, 2024