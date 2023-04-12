informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Aonic gets majority stake in Hyperbrawl Tournament dev Milky Tea

Aonic's investment into Milky Tea will help the studio further develop upcoming projects.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
April 12, 2023
Key art for Milky Tea's Hyperbrawl Tournament, showing one player chasing another.

Video game collective Aonic has secured a majority stake in indie developer Milky Tea. 

Per the announcement, studio CEO/co-founder Jonathan Holmes has turned over his majority stake to Aonic. He'll remain on as both CEO and a minority shareholder. With the partnership, Milky Tea says it will grow its team and focus on the "multiple properties" it has in development, one of which is said to be revealed later in the year. 

Milky Tea has developed a handful of games over the years, but is best known for its 2019 arena combat title Hyperbrawl Tournament. Previously, Milky Tea received an investment from Tencent back in 2017. 

In a press release, Holmes explained that the studio and Aonic have had a "great" relationship for years, and saw potential for a deeper partnership. To him, the partnership will "allow Milky Tea to continue to go from strength to strength." 

"The entire team at Aonic is incredibly passionate about Milky Tea’s exciting new IPs currently in the works," said Aonic co-founder Olliver Heins. "With our shared vision, we believe our network can really support Milky Tea in making these games a success."

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

DigiPen Singapore

Singapore
4.02.23
Lecturer or Assistant Professor

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
3.29.23
Senior Game Designer (Zombies)

Supercell

Hybrid (Helsinki, Finland)
3.21.23
Senior Product Marketing Manager

BeamNG GmbH

Remote
3.29.23
Senior Tools Programmer (remote/onsite)
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more