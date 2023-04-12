Aonic gets majority stake in Hyperbrawl Tournament dev Milky Tea

Video game collective Aonic has secured a majority stake in indie developer Milky Tea.

Per the announcement, studio CEO/co-founder Jonathan Holmes has turned over his majority stake to Aonic. He'll remain on as both CEO and a minority shareholder. With the partnership, Milky Tea says it will grow its team and focus on the "multiple properties" it has in development, one of which is said to be revealed later in the year.

Milky Tea has developed a handful of games over the years, but is best known for its 2019 arena combat title Hyperbrawl Tournament. Previously, Milky Tea received an investment from Tencent back in 2017.

In a press release, Holmes explained that the studio and Aonic have had a "great" relationship for years, and saw potential for a deeper partnership. To him, the partnership will "allow Milky Tea to continue to go from strength to strength."

"The entire team at Aonic is incredibly passionate about Milky Tea’s exciting new IPs currently in the works," said Aonic co-founder Olliver Heins. "With our shared vision, we believe our network can really support Milky Tea in making these games a success."