The popular integrated development environment, Rider, has now gone free to use for hobbyists. The code editor from JetBrains is compatible with Godot, Unity and Unreal and now offers users a free non-commercial license, opening it up to teachers and hobbyist game developers.

Initially envisioned as a tool for .Net development, Rider's integrated development environment has grown in popularity with game developers. Rider joins the likes of GameMaker and Godot, in being free to use. Rider helps users code more efficiently, and the new license will gives students a chance to hone this often under-emphasized skill and learn workplace best practices.

Rider now supports every major game platform, including Windows, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. Following Microsoft discontinuing Visual Studio for Mac, JetBrains states Rider's popularity has increased massively amongst Apple using-developers.

The move to non-commercial use for Rider comes after a wider shakeup of the game tooling space, following a tumultuous year for Unity, whose controversial Runtime fee policy—which it since walked back—saw other toolmakers reassess their offerings to capitalize on the instability.