Devs can now access code optimization tool Rider for free

JetBrains' popular IDE can now be used for non-commercial projects.

Tom Regan, Contributing Editor

October 24, 2024

1 Min Read

The popular integrated development environment, Rider, has now gone free to use for hobbyists. The code editor from JetBrains is compatible with Godot, Unity and Unreal and now offers users a free non-commercial license, opening it up to teachers and hobbyist game developers.

Initially envisioned as a tool for .Net development, Rider's integrated development environment has grown in popularity with game developers. Rider joins the likes of GameMaker and Godot, in being free to use. Rider helps users code more efficiently, and the new license will gives students a chance to hone this often under-emphasized skill and learn workplace best practices.

Rider now supports every major game platform, including Windows, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. Following Microsoft discontinuing Visual Studio for Mac, JetBrains states Rider's popularity has increased massively amongst Apple using-developers.

The move to non-commercial use for Rider comes after a wider shakeup of the game tooling space, following a tumultuous year for Unity, whose controversial Runtime fee policy—which it since walked back—saw other toolmakers reassess their offerings to capitalize on the instability.

Tom Regan

Tom Regan

Contributing Editor, Game Developer

Tom Regan is a freelance journalist covering games, music and technology from London, England. The former Games Editor at Wikia’s Fandom, Tom is now a regular critic and reporter at The Guardian, specialising in telling the human stories behind game development. You can read his writing on games in the newspaper, as well as his musings on technology and pop culture in outlets like NME, Metal Hammer, Gamesradar, VGC and EDGE, to name but a few.

Latest News

