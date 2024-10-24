Devs can now access code optimization tool Rider for free
JetBrains' popular IDE can now be used for non-commercial projects.
October 24, 2024
The popular integrated development environment, Rider, has now gone free to use for hobbyists. The code editor from JetBrains is compatible with Godot, Unity and Unreal and now offers users a free non-commercial license, opening it up to teachers and hobbyist game developers.
Initially envisioned as a tool for .Net development, Rider's integrated development environment has grown in popularity with game developers. Rider joins the likes of GameMaker and Godot, in being free to use. Rider helps users code more efficiently, and the new license will gives students a chance to hone this often under-emphasized skill and learn workplace best practices.
Rider now supports every major game platform, including Windows, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. Following Microsoft discontinuing Visual Studio for Mac, JetBrains states Rider's popularity has increased massively amongst Apple using-developers.
The move to non-commercial use for Rider comes after a wider shakeup of the game tooling space, following a tumultuous year for Unity, whose controversial Runtime fee policy—which it since walked back—saw other toolmakers reassess their offerings to capitalize on the instability.
About the Author
You May Also Like
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42Apr 30, 2024