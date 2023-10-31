Alan Wake Remastered has recouped its development and marketing costs around two years after it launched.

The revamped version of Alan Wake debuted in October 2021 and, according to developer Remedy, managed to break even during the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

The Finnish studio shared the milestone in its fiscal report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, where it noted that quarterly revenue decreased by 1.1 percent to €7.8 million ($8.3 million). The company also recorded a loss of €5.5 million ($5.8 million), which was significantly higher than the $3.3 million loss it reported in Q3 last year.

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said that's because the studio has been "investing more in our ongoing game projects than ever before. In the short term, this has a negative impact on revenue, profitability and cash position."

Remedy's games in production

Discussing the studio's production slate, Virtala said Control 2 remains in the proof-of-concept stage and is an "ambitious" undertaking. Max Payne 1&2 Remake has now progressed into the "production readiness" stage after Remedy "gained clarity on the style and scope of the game."

Other projects in the works include games-as-a-service title Codename Vanguard and co-op multiplayer title and Control spin-off, Condor, the latter of which is now ready to enter production. "We have acquired valuable insights into developing service-based games and are now in a better position to create a game players can engage with for years," said Virtala, discussing Condor.

As for Alan Wake 2, which launched on October 27, 2023, Remedy didn't share any sales figures but is evidently pleased with how the title is performing critically.

"The critical reception has been amazing. Alan Wake 2 has been praised for its intriguing storytelling, rich atmosphere, stunning visuals, and impressive technical and artistic achievements," said Virtala. "As the game launched only four days ago, it is too early to draw conclusions on the game’s commercial success. It is clear, however, that fans and critics have appreciated it giving the game a strong basis for good long-term sales."