2K quietly delists WWE 2K games, including WWE 2K20

Fans of 2K's WWE franchise noticed that four of the most recent games--WWE 2K17, 2K18, 2K19, and 2K20--are no longer available on Steam or PlayStation and Xbox stores on consoles. The games were removed as recently as two weeks ago, according to the website Steam-Tracker. DLC for each title has also been delisted.

Currently, the only WWE games from the publisher available to purchase are 2020's WWE 2K Battlegrounds and this past March's WWE 2K22. Players who bought the online versions of the delisted games can still download them.

in May, 2K warned players that 2K20 would cease all online functions, though offline modes would remain available to play. However, the wording suggested the servers would simply be deactivated, not that the entire game, or its predecessors, would be delisted.



When it previously planned on delisting older games in the past, 2K has typically given a warning to players ahead of time, such as with NBA 2K20. At time of writing, 2K has yet to give a statement on the removal of the WWE games.

More delistings and shutdowns are happening

The removal of the WWE games are another series of delistings and server shutdowns that have occurred throughout the summer. Last week, Killzone developer Guerrilla Games announced it was shutting down online servers for its multiplayer game RIGS, along with Killzone: Shadow Fall and Killzone: Mercenary.



Recently, it was also announced that Apple is removing over a dozen games from its Apple Arcade subscription service. Apple quietly revealed which games would leave the Arcade by creating an easily missed in the Apple Arcade section of the App Store. Unlike with WWE, however, there exists the possibility for the Apple Arcade titles to be converted into premium games.