2K confirms personal data compromised following September hack

2K has confirmed on its website that user data was compromised following a hack in late September. That data, said the publisher, includes usernames, console details, and email addresses.

"Following further investigation, we discovered that the unauthorized third party gained access to, and a copy of, a limited volume of your personal data held in 2K’s helpdesk system and made it available for sale," wrote 2K.

As far as credit card information is concerned, 2K stated that there's "no indication that any of your financial information or password(s) held on our systems were compromised."

Last month, 2K's customer support services were used to send malicious links to users. At the time, the NBA publisher took the support system down and advised all users to not click on any links that came from its support email. Though the support system is back up and running, it advised users to continue to be cautious when receiving emails.

"We recommend that you look out for suspicious activity across your accounts and be vigilant for unauthorized third parties trying to leverage the incident to harm you."

Like in September, 2K advised those who've already been affected to reset passwords, run multi-factor authentication, and change account settings.

