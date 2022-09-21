2K Games confirms hack of customer support services

Publisher 2K Games announced on Tuesday that its customer support system was hacked, and advised users to be aware of phishing scams.

"Earlier today, we became aware that an unauthorized third party illegally accessed the credentials of one of our vendors to the help desk platform that 2K uses to provide support to our customers," wrote 2K. "Please do not open any emails or click on any links that you receive from the 2K Games support account.”

At time of writing, 2K's support system is currently down while the company addresses the issue. For those already affected, it advised that users reset all passwords, run an antivirus program, and change account settings on email accounts.

Earlier in the week, Rockstar Games (which, like 2K, is a subsidiary of Take Two Interactive) was hacked, resulting in the leak of early footage for Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar later confirmed the breach while also adding it "doesn't anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects."

At this time, it's unclear if the two hacks are connected related.

The hacker responsible for Rockstar's breach, known as "Teapotuberhacker," also took responsibility for a recent hack on Uber, and is currently under investigation by the FBI.