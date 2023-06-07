informa
Business
Octopath Traveler II has sold 1 million copies in 3.5 months

Square Enix's HD-2D games continue to find an audience.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
June 07, 2023
Key art for Square Enix's Octopath Traveler II, showing the game's main characters at camp.

Octopath Traveler II has now sold over 1 million units. Developer Acquire revealed the news on Twitter, saying the figures covered physical and digital releases for the game. 

"Thank you for your continued support in the Octopath series!" wrote Acquire. The sequel came to Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch back in late February. Amidst a year that's become gradually crowded with big releases, Octopath II has earned solid reviews and earned positive word of mouth. 

For comparison, the original Octopath Traveler in 2018 hit that milestone within a month of release. The first game was originally a Switch exclusive before gradually releasing on Windows, Google Stadia, and Xbox One from 2019 to 2021. By late 2022, the first Octopath had sold 3 million copies across all platforms. 

Prior to the release of Octopath II, the series was continued with the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, which came to the west in July 2022. 

Octopath Traveler II continues Square Enix's string of 'HD-2D games' that first began with Octopath Traveler I. Other titles of this ilk include 2022's Triangle Strategy and the Live A Live remake from that same year. The latter game release on PS4, PS5, and PC this past April.

