informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Artdink's Triangle Strategy has sold 1 million copies

Strategy for success.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
December 21, 2022
Promo art for Square Enix's Triangle Strategy.

According to Square Enix, its tactical-RPG Triangle Strategy has sold 1 million copies since its release back in March for the Nintendo Switch and on PC in October. That's including both physical releases and digital downloads across Steam and the Nintendo eShop. 

When Triangle Strategy originally released on the Switch, it sold 800,000 copies within a few weeks, with a quarter of those sales coming from Japan and Asia. Developed by Artdink, the game has been billed as a '2D-HD' title and received solid reviews overall. 

The '2D-HD' trend of Square Enix games began in earnest with 2018's Octopath Traveler, and also includes its sequel in 2023 and the Live-A-Live remake from this past July. 

Between the original Octopath's 2.5 million copies sold (as of 2021), and Triangle's recent success, there's clearly a strong case for the makings of a reliable sub-franchise that Square can take advantage of. 

To commemorate the milestone, and to help the game's sales increase, Square Enix has put Triangle Strategy on sale on Steam and the eShop until December 22.

This marks Square Enix's second sales celebration as 2022 closes down. Earlier in the month, it proudly reported that sales of its Nier franchise reached 8.5 million copies, with the bulk of those sales courtesy of PlatinumGames' 2017 hit, Nier Automata.

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Senior Systems Engineer - Gallium Studios

Remote-US
12.14.2022
Senior Systems Engineer

Ringling College of Art + Design Game Art Department Head

Sarasota, FL, USA
12.13.2022
Game Art Department Head

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Newark, NJ, USA
11.18.22
Assistant/Associate Professor in Digital Design

Sword and Wand, Inc

Remote (US only)
12.6.22
Senior Level Designer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more