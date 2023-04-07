informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection sells 1 million copies

*to the TMNT theme* Turtles sell 1 million copies, Turtles sell 1 million copies...
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
April 07, 2023
Cover art for Konami's Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection, featuring different iterations of the Ninja Turtles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection has shredded its way to 1 million copies sold. 

Konami broke the news on Twitter, revealing the collection of remasters hit that milestone eight months since its August 2022 release. It originally came out for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X | S. 

Cowabunga Collection is what its name implies, and gathers 13 older games from the Ninja Turtles franchise. Such titles include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the SNES, the Turtles in Time arcade game, both versions of TMNT: Tournament Fighters

In that same graphic, Konami revealed some fun stats for the collection. Across all games, there've been 350 million defeated Foot soldiers and 6 million in-game pizzas eaten. 

The Ninja Turtles have been a popular brand in the game industry for decades. Last year's TMNT: Shredder's Revenge was a wholly new release and was highlighted as a financial success for its publisher, Focus Entertainment. 

Towards the end of March, Paramount Global's senior games VP Doug Rosen revealed a new Ninja Turtles game is in development. The project is based on the "Last Ronin" comic miniseries from 2020, and said to draw influence from titles such as 2018's God of War

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

DigiPen Singapore

Singapore
4.02.23
Lecturer or Assistant Professor

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
3.29.23
Senior Game Designer (Zombies)

Supercell

Hybrid (Helsinki, Finland)
3.21.23
Senior Product Marketing Manager

BeamNG GmbH

Remote
3.29.23
Senior Tools Programmer (remote/onsite)
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more