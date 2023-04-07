Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection sells 1 million copies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection has shredded its way to 1 million copies sold.

Konami broke the news on Twitter, revealing the collection of remasters hit that milestone eight months since its August 2022 release. It originally came out for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X | S.

Cowabunga Collection is what its name implies, and gathers 13 older games from the Ninja Turtles franchise. Such titles include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the SNES, the Turtles in Time arcade game, both versions of TMNT: Tournament Fighters.

In that same graphic, Konami revealed some fun stats for the collection. Across all games, there've been 350 million defeated Foot soldiers and 6 million in-game pizzas eaten.

The Ninja Turtles have been a popular brand in the game industry for decades. Last year's TMNT: Shredder's Revenge was a wholly new release and was highlighted as a financial success for its publisher, Focus Entertainment.

Towards the end of March, Paramount Global's senior games VP Doug Rosen revealed a new Ninja Turtles game is in development. The project is based on the "Last Ronin" comic miniseries from 2020, and said to draw influence from titles such as 2018's God of War.