Across the board, Focus Entertainment's second quarter for 2022 have seen declines compared to the second quarter of 2021. Overall revenue for the quarter was at €27.3 million (or $26.7 million), down 38 percent from last year's €44 million. For the entire first half of 2022, revenue was at €65.5 million, a relatively small decline from last year's €85.1 in that same period.

That €27.3 million for the quarter is line with expectations, said Focus, which admitted to not having any major releases during lately. In fact, the recently released A Plague Tale: Requiem from Asobo Studio marks the first game in over a year to bear the Focus name.

Citing its 2021 titles such as Necromunda: Hired Gun and Insurgency: Sandstorm, Focus wrote that this quarter's year-over-year comparison suffers from a demanding base with several launches that took place in the second quarter of 2021/22."

Focus took time in its report to call out its subsidiary Dotemu for its "good performance". Its June release, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, earned €22.9 million in revenue.

In mid-September, Focus acquired Verdun developer BlackMill Entertainment. That developer brought in an extra €2 million during the quarter with the release of its WWI shooter Isonzo.

Beyond A Plague Tale, Focus' outlook for the remainder of the year is November's Evil West (from Flying Wild Hog), and Mundfish's Atomic Heart.

Speaking of 2023, Focus concluded its report by touting that next year will feature "the largest lineup in [Focus] history. [...] Focus Entertainment is thus confident in the execution of its 2022/23 roadmap." Beyond Heart, which it said would release in the winter, Focus' other known 2023 game is Atlas Fallen from Deck 13.