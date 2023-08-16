informa
Hi-Fi Rush keeps on beat with 3 million players

The rush never ends.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 16, 2023
Key art for Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush showing Chai and the game's cast.

Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush continues to grow, as it's now hit 3 million players

The Xbox Series X|S and PC game released on January 25, the day it was announced, and garnered acclaim for its character action combat and animated art style. By early March, the game had hit 2 million players

Sales are hard to determine for titles that launch on Xbox Game Pass and lack a physical release. But the game's impact is clearly felt, and pretty fast compared to Tango's Ghostwire: Tokyo. That game, which first released on PlayStation 5 and PC in 2022, hit 4 million players when it came to Game Pass this past spring. 

In the months following Hi-Fi Rush's release, Tango has released additional game modes that build upon the game's mechanics and keep it fresh. Physical merchandise for the game's characters has also come out, along with a vinyl record for its soundtrack. 

Much like the night, the tail for Hi-Fi Rush goes on and on. 

ConsolePC

