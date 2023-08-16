Hi-Fi Rush keeps on beat with 3 million players

Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush continues to grow, as it's now hit 3 million players.

The Xbox Series X|S and PC game released on January 25, the day it was announced, and garnered acclaim for its character action combat and animated art style. By early March, the game had hit 2 million players.

Sales are hard to determine for titles that launch on Xbox Game Pass and lack a physical release. But the game's impact is clearly felt, and pretty fast compared to Tango's Ghostwire: Tokyo. That game, which first released on PlayStation 5 and PC in 2022, hit 4 million players when it came to Game Pass this past spring.

In the months following Hi-Fi Rush's release, Tango has released additional game modes that build upon the game's mechanics and keep it fresh. Physical merchandise for the game's characters has also come out, along with a vinyl record for its soundtrack.

Much like the night, the tail for Hi-Fi Rush goes on and on.