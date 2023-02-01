God of War Ragnarok has sold 11 million copies in 3 months

According to Sony Santa Monica, God of War Ragnarok has sold 11 million copies in its first three months of release.

That's a pretty big milestone to hit, and further goes to show how momentous the action franchise has become since the 2018 reboot. With its first launch week, the PlayStation 5 game sold 5.1 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling first party launch in PlayStation's whole history.



As Sony's big tentpole game for the holiday 2022 season, Ragnarok released to stellar reviews and racked up several awards nominations from various outlets such as the Game Awards, including Game of the Year and Best Direction.

For further comparison, God of War 2018 sold 10 million copies by May 2019, a full year and change after its original PlayStation 4 release.

Fittingly, Ragnarok was also one the most popular PS5 games of 2022. In North America, it was the console's second-most downloaded game of last year behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and third place for Europe.

Given the recent sales boost to The Last of Us Part I following the release of HBO's TV show, it's safe to say that sales for God of War's two Norse games will similarly spike once that TV adaptation from Prime Video rolls around.