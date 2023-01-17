For North America, Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was 2022's most-downloaded PlayStation game. In Sony's breakdown of the most-downloaded titles across its PlayStation systems, the shooter managed to secure the top spot for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

We've reported in the past how popular (and profitable) Modern Warfare II has been on other platforms, so it's not too surprising to see it take players' attention on PlayStation. But in Europe, it was beaten out by FIFA 23 on PS5, and both that title and Grand Theft Auto V on PS4.

For Call of Duty: Warzone and its sequel (which launched after Modern Warfare II's release), the free-to-play battle royale was respectively the third (NA) and second (EU) most-downloaded title across PS5 and PS4. In first place for both systems and regions was Mediatonic's Fall Guys, which came to PS5 and became free-to-play in June 2022.

Meanwhile, Sony Santa Monica's God of War Ragnarok took second place for the PS5 in North America and third in Europe. Its PS4 counterpart is in respectively ninth (NA) and 15th (EU) place. Interestingly, Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West, which released early in the year, made eighth place in both regions for PS5.



And for PlayStation VR owners, Beat Saber was the system's most-downloaded game in North America and Europe. The popular rhythm game will be ported to the PSVR2 in the near future.

For the entire list, which also includes 2022 darlings such as Elden Ring, MultiVersus, and Cyberpunk 2022, you can look here.