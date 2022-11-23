informa
God of War Ragnarok sells 5.1 million copies during launch week

The milestone represents a new record for the long-running franchise.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 23, 2022
God of War Ragnarok promotional artwork

God of War Ragnarok sold 5.1 million copies during its launch week to set a new franchise record.

According to Sony, that means Ragnarok has delivered the fastest-selling first party launch in PlayStation history.

Ragnarok's predecessor, God of War, had sold 19.5 million copies as of October 2021, and that was before the soft-reboot made its way to PC.

The launch hasn't been without controversy, however, with a composer who previously worked at Ragnarok developer Santa Monica Studio accusing the studio of failing to credit her for her work on the title.

In a thread posted on Twitter earlier this week, music producer Jessica Mao said she helped edit, arrange, and implement key audio beats but wasn't credited because she didn't meet the "minimum criteria."

We reached out to Sony for comment at the time, but have yet to hear back.

