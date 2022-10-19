informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Devil May Cry 5 sells over 6 million worldwide copies

Capcom's Devil May Cry 5 from 2019 is the most commercially successful entry in the stylish action franchise.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 19, 2022
Promo artwork for Capcom's Devil May Cry 5.

Devil May Cry 5 has now sold over 6 million copies since its initial release back in early 2019. Capcom shared the news via a short announcement on Twitter. Back in April, the publisher revealed it had reached the 5 million milestone, making it the most commercially successful entry in the 21-year-old franchise. 

Even though it's been three years since the game first launched, it remains an impressive milestone given that the franchise went dormant following Ninja Theory's 2013 reboot (or, if you choose not to count that one, since 2008's Devil May Cry 4). 

The 6 million sales can be attributed to the game's release across two console generations. In 2020, Capcom released a "Special Edition" version that included a new playable character in the form of the series recurring anti-villain, Vergil. 

Devil May Cry 5's base version is also available on Amazon's Luna streaming service, for those who have an interest in cloud gaming. Amazon must've seen it as a game that would drive users to its service, and given how successful the title has been, that's a correct assumption to make. 

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Bandai Namco Mobile

Barcelona, Spain
10.5.22
Principal 3D Animator

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California
10.5.22
Staff Core Software Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more