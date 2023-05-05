informa
Business
News

Bungie raises Destiny 2 season pass price, remains quiet on 'why'

Price up, Guardian.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
May 05, 2023
Key art for Bungie's Destiny 2: Lightfall showing three Guardians, the Witness, and Calus.

When Destiny 2 begins its new season later in the month, the price of its season pass will go up. Bungie revealed in its weekly blog that starting with Season of the Deep on May 23, players will have to pay $12 to get access to seasonal content going forward. 

The developer didn't give a specific reason for the increase, but said the pricing would be "for those looking to maximize their rewards with each new Season."

A seasonal model was first introduced to the online shooter with 2018's Forsaken expansion. The passes were previously priced at $10 for three months worth of content, and this marks Bungie's first price increase since it launched the monetization scheme. 

Price increases were a growing trend last year for both games and consoles themselves, depending on the country. So in some ways, it was only a matter of time before season passes went up as well. Over the years, similar games like Apex Legends adopted a similar price model.

"This will be the new pricing for Season Passes in Lightfall's year for those looking to maximize their rewards with each new Season," wrote Bungie. Players can either pay for season passes with real world money, or the in-game Silver currency that can be purchased in the store tab. 

The price applies only to standalone season passes, so those who already bought the full year of seasonal content are exempt from this price increase. Bungie added that this new price will continue with the other two seasons intended for release under the current Lightfall expansion. 

Similarly, season pass rank bundles which help players speed up their seasonal progress, will see a price increase of 10 percent on May 23 as well. They're currently priced at $20 and will go up to $22. 

Game Developer has reached out to Bungie and will update when a response is given. 

Correction: This post previously stated that Destiny 2's seasonal model began with the Shadowkeep expansion. It started with Destiny 2: Forsaken in 2018, and we regret the error. 

