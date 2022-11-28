informa
Cyberpunk 2077 drove CD Projekt to its best Q3 ever

Now on current-gen and boosted by an acclaimed anime, Cyberpunk 2077 drove the most profitable quarter in CD Projekt's 28-year history.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 28, 2022
The female version of Cyberpunk 2077's protagonist, V.

CD Projekt reported its best third quarter in company history, and it was largely thanks to Cyberpunk 2077. Per chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz, the studio reported 245.5 million PLN (or around $54.39 million) in sales revenue, up nearly 70 percent from Q3 2021's 144.4 million PLN ($32.1 million). 

In terms of net profit, CDPR made 98.7 million PLN ($21.87 million), up over 500 percent from last year's 16.34 million PLN ($3.62 million).

Cyberpunk 2077 had a large resurgence this year. Following the game's release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, it saw a growing player count on Steam thanks to Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime. 

It was the popularity of the anime, along with the 1.6 Update from early September, that "had a measurable impact on the game's sales," said CEO Adam Kicinski. As of late September, CDPR reported that Cyberpunk reached 20 million sales.

With how much of 2077's success is owed to Edgerunners, it's currently unknown if there are plans for a second season of that anime, or another animated series to further continue the franchise.

Beyond 2023's Phantom Liberty expansion, CDPR announced in October that it was developing a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. Currently known as "Project Orion," the studio said at the time that the sequel would "prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe." 

Earlier this month, CDPR also announced that its long-awaited current-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would release for free to console and PC players on December 14.

