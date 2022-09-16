Since the debut of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, the player count for Cyberpunk 2077 has grown. Looking at the game's SteamDB page, there are now 44, 235 players at time of writing, currently putting it ahead of 2022 juggernaut Elden Ring. It's a significant jump up from August's player count of 16,400.

TV or film adaptations for video games have been on the rise as of late, and CD Projekt Red has managed to reap the rewards of a good adaptation twice now. When the Henry Cavill-led Witcher series premiered on Netflix, Steam's player count for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt surged to a new high it hadn't seen since its 2015 release.

Released on Netflix earlier in the week, Cyberpunk Edgerunners was developed by Studio Trigger (Promare) and tells the story of David Martinez, a street kid looking to make it big as a mercenary. Earlier in the month, CD Projekt Red financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz called the anime a vital part of developing Cyberpunk as a franchise.

It probably doesn't help that Cyberpunk is also discounted right now across all systems, and recently put out an update featuring content related to Edgerunners.



CDPR's sci-fi RPG is no stranger to a surge in players this year; when the game put out its update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the former console was said to have gotten a big spike in sales and player numbers.

With the game now in a much better shape than it was in 2020, CDPR's focusing on adding features exclusive to current gen, including the "Phantom Liberty" story expansion.