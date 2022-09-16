informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Cyberpunk 2077 gets player increase on Steam after Edgerunners debut

Thanks to the recently released Edgerunners anime, Cyberpunk 2077 is getting another boost to its player count on Steam.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 16, 2022
Promotional art for Studio Trigger's anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Since the debut of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, the player count for Cyberpunk 2077 has grown. Looking at the game's SteamDB page, there are now 44, 235 players at time of writing, currently putting it ahead of 2022 juggernaut Elden Ring. It's a significant jump up from August's player count of 16,400. 

TV or film adaptations for video games have been on the rise as of late, and CD Projekt Red has managed to reap the rewards of a good adaptation twice now. When the Henry Cavill-led Witcher series premiered on Netflix, Steam's player count for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt surged to a new high it hadn't seen since its 2015 release. 

Released on Netflix earlier in the week, Cyberpunk Edgerunners was developed by Studio Trigger (Promare) and tells the story of David Martinez, a street kid looking to make it big as a mercenary. Earlier in the month, CD Projekt Red financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz called the anime a vital part of developing Cyberpunk as a franchise. 

It probably doesn't help that Cyberpunk is also discounted right now across all systems, and recently put out an update featuring content related to Edgerunners

CDPR's sci-fi RPG is no stranger to a surge in players this year; when the game put out its update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the former console was said to have gotten a big spike in sales and player numbers. 

With the game now in a much better shape than it was in 2020, CDPR's focusing on adding features exclusive to current gen, including the "Phantom Liberty" story expansion. 

Culture

Latest Jobs

Manticore Games

San Mateo, California
8.23.22
Senior Software Engineer - Mobile

Sony PlayStation

San Diego, California
6.23.22
Sr. Online Programmer

The Walt Disney Company

Glendale, California
8.1.22
Associate Marketing Manager - Walt Disney Games

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
8.26.22
Accessibility Design Researcher
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more