Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold over 20 million copies, according to developer CD Projekt Red.

The milestone has been achieved less than two years after the game's rocky December 2020 launch, which saw last-generation console versions of the title in particular lambasted by players over a lack of polish and cacophony of bugs.

Since then, CD Projekt has worked to address some of the most prominent issues, and earlier this year the Polish studio released a next-generation patch that seemed to grant the title a new lease of life by allowing it to better harness the capabilities of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S hardware.

According to the studio's Q1 fiscal report, sales across PlayStation and Xbox platforms surged after the patch was rolled out, indicating some players had been persuaded to give the neon-smattered RPG another shot after it had spent more time in the oven.

It's also worth noting that CD Projekt previously confirmed Cyberpunk had sold 18 million units as of December 31, 2021, meaning another 2 million copies have been sold in the 10 months since.

Earlier this month, Cyberpunk also topped 1 million daily players, with that milestone arriving after the launch of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime on Netflix.

In short, it seems like the franchises' multimedia expansion in tandem with a stream of bug fixes and updates has pulled existing players back in and convinced some of those sitting on the fence to finally take the plunge.