informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has passed 25 million players in five days

The free-to-play battle royale mode launched on November 16.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 22, 2022
Warzone_2.png

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has pulled in over 25 million players in five days.

Activision Blizzard broke the news on social media, with the milestone coming less than a week after the freemium battle royale mode launched on November 16, 2022.

Launched shortly after Modern Warfare II, which earned over $1 billion in 10 days, Warzone 2.0 is the second iteration of the companion battle royale shooter that can be accessed for free and allows players to duke it out in teams or alone across a variety of game modes.

The arrival of Modern Warfare II wasn't without controversy, however, with Activision Blizzard initially requiring some players to leverage a controversial "SMS Protect" two-factor authentication system that didn't support pre-paid phone plans.

The publisher has since tweaked the system, which also covers Overwatch 2, to accept pre-paid phone plans globally in a bid to "welcome more players" into the fold.

Console

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more