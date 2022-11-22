Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has passed 25 million players in five days

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has pulled in over 25 million players in five days.

Activision Blizzard broke the news on social media, with the milestone coming less than a week after the freemium battle royale mode launched on November 16, 2022.

Launched shortly after Modern Warfare II, which earned over $1 billion in 10 days, Warzone 2.0 is the second iteration of the companion battle royale shooter that can be accessed for free and allows players to duke it out in teams or alone across a variety of game modes.

The arrival of Modern Warfare II wasn't without controversy, however, with Activision Blizzard initially requiring some players to leverage a controversial "SMS Protect" two-factor authentication system that didn't support pre-paid phone plans.

The publisher has since tweaked the system, which also covers Overwatch 2, to accept pre-paid phone plans globally in a bid to "welcome more players" into the fold.