Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has broken another franchise record after crossing $1 billion in worldwide sell-through revenue in 10 days.

That makes it the fastest Call of Duty title to earn $1 billon by some margin. The previous record belonged to Call of Duty: Black Ops II, which surpassed $1 billion in 15 days when it launched in 2012.

For context, Modern Warfare II topped $800 million in sell-through revenue during its first three days, which according to Activision Blizzard made it the "biggest entertainment opening of the year."

The publisher said that Modern Warfare II player engagement is also continuing to "soar," with people sinking over 200 million hours into the title since it launched on October 28, 2022.

Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft is currently attempting to purchase for $68.7 billion, heaped praise on its development team following the latest milestone.

"Our developers, along with our entire Activision Blizzard team, are the backbone of our unwavering commitment to serve our hundreds of millions of players around the world," said long-serving CEO Bobby Kotick in a press release. "I am so proud of the extraordinary efforts from our Call of Duty teams and the records they have achieved with Modern Warfare II."

When Activision Blizzard isn't waxing lyrical about the success of Call of Duty, the company is reportedly still making life difficult for unionizing QA workers at its Raven Software and Blizzard Albany subsidiaries, while simultaneously attempting to reform its workplace culture after an ongoing spate of high-profile misconduct allegations.