Business
News

A Plague Tale: Requiem scurries to 3 million players

With the success of A Plague Tale: Requiem, Focus reaffirms its commitment to Asobo and the developer's next project.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 21, 2023
Amicia and Hugo de Rune in Asobo's A Plague Tale: Requiem.
Image via Asobo/Focus Entertainment.

Over a full year after release, Asobo Studio's A Plague Tale: Requiem has hit 3 million players, according to publisher Focus Entertainment. 

The sequel to 2019's A Plague Tale: Innocence released in October 2022 and within two weeks, racked up 1 million players. Asobo and Focus have always prioritized player numbers over sales, as the sequel was added to the Xbox Game Pass library at launch (and still remains). 

Whatever metric of success Requiem has hit, Focus is certainly invested in Asobo. The publisher revealed the two parties have "renewed our collaboration...for another exciting project." So far, Focus has only published this specific property from Asobo, which indicates what that future endeavor may be.

Next steps for Focus

Focus is also working on bringing the first game to audiences with a live-action TV series in collaboration with Merlin Productions.

Not long before A Plague Tale: Requiem's release, Game Developer spoke with director Kevin Choteau on the sequel's development, which you can read here.

ConsolePC

