New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
A Plague Tale: Requiem surpasses 1 million players in two weeks

The milestone was announced two weeks after the sequel launched on October 18.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 03, 2022
A screenshot from A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem has topped 1 million players since launching on October 18, 2022.

The game is currently available on PC and console platforms including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, and was also added to the Xbox Game Pass library at launch.

Publisher Focus Entertainment announced the milestone on Twitter and thanked players for supporting the franchise.

Requiem is developed by Asobo Studio and is the follow-up to A Plague Tale: Innocence, which launched in May 2019 and went onto sell 1 million copies in roughly a year.

The series is also expanding beyond the borders of the video game world, with Focus Entertainment and production company Merlin Productions currently working on a television adaption of the first title.

As for the sequel, earlier this year we had the chance to sit down with A Plague Tale: Requiem director Kevin Choteau to learn how Asobo flexed its technical muscles when creating the second entry in the Plague Tale saga

