Sponsored By

Unity 6 will launch globally on October 17

Unity intends to back the next iteration of its engine with 'deeper, long-term support.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

September 19, 2024

1 Min Read
Promotional artwork for Unity 6
Image via Unity

Unity 6, billed as the most "stable and performant" version of the engine, will launch globally on October 17, 2024.

Breaking the news at its Unite conference in Barcelona, Unity said the next iteration of its popular game engine will provide developers with the tools and features required to "build more expansive and engaging games and reach more players across more platforms."

"Unity 6 will offer developers customisable graphics rendering for greater control over their gamesʼ visuals; simplified multiplayer game development to accelerate their journey through the entire game development lifecycle; and robust tools to build rich games optimised for web browsers," reads a press release.

Unity CEO Matt Bromberg, who recently scrapped the controversial Runtime Fee in a bid to win back the trust of developers, said Unity 6 will be backed by "deeper, long-term support" and receive dedicated product and engineering resources post-launch.

"[Developers] will also get frequent updates with new features, performance boosts, and bug fixes, all informed by their feedback and with minimal disruption to their ongoing projects," he added.

Unity 6 will receive a substantial 6.1 update in April 2025 to expand its core capabilities and introduce new features like support for foldable and larger screen formats, Deferred+ rendering in GPU Resident Drawer, and new build targets and profiles.

In a recent interview with Game Developer, Unity president of product Ryan Ellis explained the company will be taking a "generational" approach to supporting the engine. It's a tactic that will result in Unity 6 progressing via more formalised updates starting with Unity 6.1.

Read more about:

[Company] UnityTop Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Promotional artwork for Hi-Fi Rush
Business
'We don't think Hi-Fi Rush 2 is going to make us money:' Krafton CEO says Tango Gameworks acquisition is about legacy'We don't think Hi-Fi Rush 2 is going to make us money:' Krafton CEO says Tango Gameworks acquisition is about legacy
byChris Kerr
Sep 19, 2024
5 Min Read
Art of sheep-like creatures wielding guns
Business
Nintendo sues Palworld developer Pocketpair for alleged patent infringementNintendo sues Palworld developer Pocketpair for alleged patent infringement
byDanielle Riendeau
Sep 19, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Developing a rating system and making juicy TV in The Crush HouseDeep Dive: Developing a rating system and making juicy TV in The Crush House
byFinn Carney
Sep 19, 2024
10 Min Read
The logo for Unity.
Programming
Unity wants fewer developers to park on older versions of the engineUnity wants fewer developers to park on older versions of the engine
byBryant Francis
Sep 19, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Inside the cute and creepy world of Penko ParkInside the cute and creepy world of Penko Park
byJoel Couture
Sep 18, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Marketing
Pro tips for indie boothingPro tips for indie boothing
byDeborah Chantson
Sep 18, 2024
10 Min Read
An older woman smiles at the camera, holding one of her own.
Art
What basic photography tips can teach us about making better photo modesWhat basic photography tips can teach us about making better photo modes
byBryant Francis
Sep 17, 2024
10 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
The eye of the beholder: Measuring player success in photography gamesThe eye of the beholder: Measuring player success in photography games
byMichelle Olson
Sep 16, 2024
14 Min Read