461 employees at ZeniMax Online Studios have unionized

Another union has formed within Microsoft in a bid to 'create protections against layoffs and workplace exploitation.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

December 13, 2024

The ZOS United-CWA logo on a red background
Image via ZOS United-CWA

Employees at The Elder Scrolls Online developer ZeniMax Online Studios have unionized under the ZOS United-CWA banner.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) shared the news in a press release and confirmed parent company Microsoft has recognized the union in accordance with its stated labor principles.

Microsoft previously signed a Labor Neutrality Agreement with the CWA that allows workers at the company to unionize without interference. Since merging with Activision Blizzard, the Xbox maker has laid off over 2,500 employees and closed multiple ZeniMax studios.

ZOS United-CWA includes 461 members spread across the United States. The majority of workers are based in Maryland, with others spread across California, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The union comprises web developers, designers, engineers, graphic artists, and more–all of whom have joined forces to secure a better future in an increasingly tumultuous industry.

"Today, I'm intensely proud of my coworkers at ZeniMax Online Studios who are joining thousands of video game workers exercising their power to bring more stability to the industry," said principal economy designer and ZOS United-CWA member John Hartzell. "Regardless of your studio, your title, or where you're from, unions work to benefit us all."

Another union member, Alyssa Gobelle, said organizing Zenimax Online Studios staff have taken a "powerful step forward in ensuring a better future for ourselves and for our families."

"[We want] to create protections against layoffs and workplace exploitation, and to provide additional layers of support for workers beyond what FMLA and workplace policies already provide," added Gobelle, who works as a senior motion graphics artist at the studio.

Microsoft employees continue to form unions within major subsidiaries such as Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax. Earlier this year, the entire World of Warcraft development team formed a wall-to-wall union. Prior to that, 600 QA workers established the largest certified union in U.S. video game history to give themselves a chance of building "long term, sustainable careers."

The CWA has been supporting unionizing workers in their efforts for some time, and helped another group of Zenimax employees unionize in January 2023.

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

