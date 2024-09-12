Exclusive: Unity is killing its controversial Runtime Fee

Unity is canceling the Runtime Fee and reverting back to its existing seat-based subscription model, albeit with a price increase for Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise users.

The engine maker introduced the controversial levy around a year ago. Initially, the Runtime Fee sought to charge developers a per install tariff once projects had passed certain milestones. It was a decision that left many users reeling, resulting in a colossal backlash that ultimately forced the company to rework–but not ditch–the policy.

The fallout, however, was enormous. A number of high-profile creators lambasted Unity and threatened to ditch the engine over what they felt was a huge betrayal of trust. Unity's inability to quickly resolve the issue and communicate effectively with customers only added fuel to that fire. Two weeks after the debacle, Unity CEO and president John Riccitiello departed the company. Unity Create boss Marc Whitten eventually followed suit.

Unity is now attempting to course correct under the leadership of new CEO Matthew Bromberg, who hopes canceling the Runtime can reestablish a partnership "built on trust."

"I've been able to connect with many of you over the last three months, and I've heard time and time again that you want a strong Unity, and understand that price increases are a necessary part of what enables us to invest in moving gaming forward. But those increases neednʼt come in a novel and controversial new form," he said in a blog post sent to Game Developer prior to the announcement.

"We want to deliver value at a fair price in the right way so that you will continue to feel comfortable building your business over the long term with Unity as your partner. And we're confident that if we're good partners and deliver great software and services, we've barely scratched the surface of what we can do together."

"So we're reverting to our existing seat-based subscription model for all gaming customers, including those who adopt Unity 6, the most performant and stable version of Unity yet, later this year."

Unity returning to 'traditional cycle' of annual pricing evaluations

Detailing what users should expect following the immediate cancelation of the Runtime Fee, Bromberg explained Unity Personal will remain free and said the company will be doubling the current revenue and funding ceiling from $100,000 to $200,000. "This means more of you can use Unity at no cost. The Made with Unity splash screen will become optional for Unity Personal games made with Unity 6 when it launches later this year," he added.

Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise will receive modified pricing and qualifying annual revenue thresholds that will take effect on January 1, 2025. Those changes will apply to all new and existing Unity Pro and Enterprise customers when they purchase, upgrade, or renew a subscription on or after that date.

Here's Unity explaining how that will shake out:

Unity Pro: An 8 percent subscription price increase to $2,200 annually per seat will apply to Unity Pro. Unity Pro will be required for customers with more than $200,000 of total annual revenue and funding.

Unity Enterprise: A 25 percent subscription price increase will apply to Unity Enterprise. Unity Enterprise will be required for customers with more than $25 million of total annual revenue and funding. A minimum subscription requirement may also apply. Because this set of our largest customers have unique needs and use many of our products and services, weʼll be contacting everyone in the days ahead to discuss customized packages.

Bromberg said Unity's decision to axe the Runtime Fee is part of a broader plan to "revert to a more traditional cycle of considering any potential price increases only on an annual basis."

"Our commitment remains that if we change the Editor software terms in ways that impact you, you may continue using your current version of the software under the previously agreed terms as long as you keep using that version," he added.

"Canceling the Runtime Fee for games and instituting these pricing changes will allow us to continue investing to improve game development for everyone while also being better partners. Thank you all for your trust and continued support. We look forward to many more years of making great games together."