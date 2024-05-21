Nintendo buys Switch port studio Shiver Entertainment from Embracer
Shiver worked on the Switch versions of Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1.
May 21, 2024
Nintendo has purchased Florida-based studio Shiver Entertainment from Embracer Group for an undisclosed fee.
Shiver was formed in 2012 and is known for porting triple-A releases like Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1 to Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo said it aims to secure "high-level resources for porting and developing software titles" through the acquisition. The deal will see Shiver become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nintendo, which has agreed to buy 100 percent of the studio's outstanding shares.
"Going forward, even after it becomes a part of the Nintendo group, Shiver's focus will remain the same, continuing commissions that port and develop software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch," adds a press release. "The acquisition will have only a minor effect on Nintendo's results for this fiscal year."
Nintendo's forays into the M&A market aren't as frequent as rivals like Microsoft and Sony, but the company does have previous.
In 2022 it made a flurry of acquisitions to expand its production capabilities, including the purchase of long-term development partner SRD and visual production company Dynamo Pictures.
The company also bought Luigi's Mansion 3 developer Next Level Games in 2021 after collaborating with the studio on franchises including Super Mario Strikers and Punch-Out.
Nintendo is currently gearing up to unveil the Switch's long-rumored successor. Earlier this month, the company confirmed the Switch has topped 140 million lifetime sales and explained its next console will be unveiled "within the fiscal year."
Read more about:Top Stories
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42April 30, 2024
Road to the IGF 2024 with Joel Couture: Game Developer Podcast ep. 41March 15, 2024
Accessibility and fancy footwork with GLYDR's John Warren - Game Developer Podcast ep. 40February 28, 2024