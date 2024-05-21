Sponsored By

Nintendo buys Switch port studio Shiver Entertainment from Embracer

Shiver worked on the Switch versions of Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

May 21, 2024

A screenshot from the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy
Image via Nintendo

Nintendo has purchased Florida-based studio Shiver Entertainment from Embracer Group for an undisclosed fee.

Shiver was formed in 2012 and is known for porting triple-A releases like Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1 to Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo said it aims to secure "high-level resources for porting and developing software titles" through the acquisition. The deal will see Shiver become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nintendo, which has agreed to buy 100 percent of the studio's outstanding shares.

"Going forward, even after it becomes a part of the Nintendo group, Shiver's focus will remain the same, continuing commissions that port and develop software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch," adds a press release. "The acquisition will have only a minor effect on Nintendo's results for this fiscal year."

Nintendo's forays into the M&A market aren't as frequent as rivals like Microsoft and Sony, but the company does have previous.

In 2022 it made a flurry of acquisitions to expand its production capabilities, including the purchase of long-term development partner SRD and visual production company Dynamo Pictures.

The company also bought Luigi's Mansion 3 developer Next Level Games in 2021 after collaborating with the studio on franchises including Super Mario Strikers and Punch-Out.

Nintendo is currently gearing up to unveil the Switch's long-rumored successor. Earlier this month, the company confirmed the Switch has topped 140 million lifetime sales and explained its next console will be unveiled "within the fiscal year."

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

