Nintendo buys Switch port studio Shiver Entertainment from Embracer

Nintendo has purchased Florida-based studio Shiver Entertainment from Embracer Group for an undisclosed fee.

Shiver was formed in 2012 and is known for porting triple-A releases like Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1 to Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo said it aims to secure "high-level resources for porting and developing software titles" through the acquisition. The deal will see Shiver become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nintendo, which has agreed to buy 100 percent of the studio's outstanding shares.

"Going forward, even after it becomes a part of the Nintendo group, Shiver's focus will remain the same, continuing commissions that port and develop software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch," adds a press release. "The acquisition will have only a minor effect on Nintendo's results for this fiscal year."

Nintendo's forays into the M&A market aren't as frequent as rivals like Microsoft and Sony, but the company does have previous.

In 2022 it made a flurry of acquisitions to expand its production capabilities, including the purchase of long-term development partner SRD and visual production company Dynamo Pictures.

The company also bought Luigi's Mansion 3 developer Next Level Games in 2021 after collaborating with the studio on franchises including Super Mario Strikers and Punch-Out.

Nintendo is currently gearing up to unveil the Switch's long-rumored successor. Earlier this month, the company confirmed the Switch has topped 140 million lifetime sales and explained its next console will be unveiled "within the fiscal year."