Nexon is scrapping multiplayer medieval brawler Warhaven after struggling to address some nebulous "shortcomings." The freemium battler made its early access debut in September 2023 but has been canned less than six months later.

Warhaven is developed and published by Nexon, but the South Korean publisher seems to feel the game is going to struggle in the long term.

"Today, we are here to announce with a heavy heart that we will be concluding the live services of Warhaven. From the first alpha test in 2021 to the global early access in 2023, Warhaven has come this far, thanks to everyone's love and support," it said in a post on X.

"We want to express our gratitude for the love and care you have shown for Warhaven. To create a game that could be cherished and enjoyed over an extended period, we invested much consideration and effort. However, regrettably, we must bid our sincere farewell as of April 5, 2024. We apologize that we could not come to you with better news."

Warhaven currently has a "mixed" rating on Steam from over 7,000 reviews. Some players have praised the concept and combat but suggest Nexon has struggled to executive its vision on a broader technical and mechanical level, referencing bugs, spluttering servers, and an half-baked levelling system.

News of the shutdown comes just weeks after Nexon laid off an undisclosed number of staff at its California-based subsidiary Pixelberry Studios.