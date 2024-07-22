Bethesda Game Studios workers form 'wall-to-wall union' at Microsoft

Bethesda Game Studios employees have formed the first ever "wall-to-wall union" at Microsoft.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) shared the news and explained the union consists of 241 developers–including artists, engineers, programmers and designers–that have either signed a union authorization card or indicated they want union representation via an online portal.

Microsoft has immediately recognised the union, which has been formed months after the company laid off 1,900 workers and shuttered major Zenimax studios such as Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog Games.

The newly-unionised Bethesda Game Studios developers will become members of CWA Locals 2108 in Maryland and 6215 in Texas.

"In a groundbreaking achievement, the dedicated professionals at Bethesda Game Studios have demonstrated that, no matter your job title, you too can benefit from having a union," said president of CWA Local 2108, Johnny Brown.

"Through securing a protected voice on the job, workers are taking a step forward to negotiating better working conditions, helping to raise standards across the industry. We are incredibly proud to welcome these workers into our union and are confident that together, we will secure a brighter future for all workers in the video game industry."

CWA leaders say protecting game industry workers is "critical"

The CWA is the largest communications and media labor in the United States. It has previously helped other workers at Bethesda parent company ZeniMax organize, including over 300 QA staff and a number of workers at Bethesda Game Studios Montreal. It has also assisted with unionisation efforts at other Microsoft studios including Raven Software and Blizzard Albany.

The CWA currently has a labor neutrality agreement with Microsoft that enables Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax workers to organize without "interference and intimidation from management."

Despite a history of union busting practices and anti-union rhetoric within the game industry, Ron Swaggerty, President of CWA Local 6215, has suggested the labor movement is "growing" in some regions.

"As the video game and tech industries continue to expand in Texas, it is critical that workers have a protected voice on the job to ensure they receive their fair share," he said.

"We welcome Austin and Dallas based workers at Bethesda Game Studios to CWA and are looking forward to meeting Microsoft at the bargaining table to secure a fair union contract."