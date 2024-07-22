Sponsored By

Bethesda Game Studios workers form 'wall-to-wall union' at Microsoft

The new union consists of 241 developers.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 22, 2024

2 Min Read
The Bethesda Game Studios office
Image via Bethesda

Bethesda Game Studios employees have formed the first ever "wall-to-wall union" at Microsoft.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) shared the news and explained the union consists of 241 developers–including artists, engineers, programmers and designers–that have either signed a union authorization card or indicated they want union representation via an online portal.

Microsoft has immediately recognised the union, which has been formed months after the company laid off 1,900 workers and shuttered major Zenimax studios such as Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog Games.

The newly-unionised Bethesda Game Studios developers will become members of CWA Locals 2108 in Maryland and 6215 in Texas.

"In a groundbreaking achievement, the dedicated professionals at Bethesda Game Studios have demonstrated that, no matter your job title, you too can benefit from having a union," said president of CWA Local 2108, Johnny Brown.

"Through securing a protected voice on the job, workers are taking a step forward to negotiating better working conditions, helping to raise standards across the industry. We are incredibly proud to welcome these workers into our union and are confident that together, we will secure a brighter future for all workers in the video game industry."

CWA leaders say protecting game industry workers is "critical"

The CWA is the largest communications and media labor in the United States. It has previously helped other workers at Bethesda parent company ZeniMax organize, including over 300 QA staff and a number of workers at Bethesda Game Studios Montreal. It has also assisted with unionisation efforts at other Microsoft studios including Raven Software and Blizzard Albany.

The CWA currently has a labor neutrality agreement with Microsoft that enables Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax workers to organize without "interference and intimidation from management."

Despite a history of union busting practices and anti-union rhetoric within the game industry, Ron Swaggerty, President of CWA Local 6215, has suggested the labor movement is "growing" in some regions.

"As the video game and tech industries continue to expand in Texas, it is critical that workers have a protected voice on the job to ensure they receive their fair share," he said.

"We welcome Austin and Dallas based workers at Bethesda Game Studios to CWA and are looking forward to meeting Microsoft at the bargaining table to secure a fair union contract."

Read more about:

Top StoriesUnionization

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for new indie dev Candlelight Games.
Business
Candlelight Games formed by ex-Pixelberry Studios devsCandlelight Games formed by ex-Pixelberry Studios devs
byJustin Carter
Jul 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for the 2024 revival of MultiVersus, featuring Bugs Bunny, Batman, and other WB characters.
Business
WB acquires MultiVersus dev Player First GamesWB acquires MultiVersus dev Player First Games
byJustin Carter
Jul 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Making the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare KartMaking the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare Kart
byJoel Couture
Jul 19, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art for Dungeons of Hinterberg. Player character Luisa swings her sword against a backdrop of an idyllic Austrian town and an army of monsters..
Design
Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: How GOG perfected the imperfect with the re-release of Alpha ProtocolDeep Dive: How GOG perfected the imperfect with the re-release of Alpha Protocol
byAdam Ziółkowski
Jul 16, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

Master Chief from Halo: The Series wields his gun in front of an explosion.
Business
The Halo TV show and Microsoft's Xbox strategy shared the same problemThe Halo TV show and Microsoft's Xbox strategy shared the same problem
byBryant Francis
Jul 19, 2024
7 Min Read
A photo of the White House in black and white.
Business
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Audio
How to Ace Your Game Audio for an Alpha LaunchHow to Ace Your Game Audio for an Alpha Launch
byJon Ruse
Jul 17, 2024
7 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan