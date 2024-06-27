Bethesda Game Studios Montreal workers are trying to unionize

Bethesda Game Studios Montreal is attempting to unionize. Developers at the Microsoft subsidiary have filed for certification with the Quebec Labor Board in a bid to form a union with the help of CWA Canada.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) has assisted a number of Microsoft studios with their unionization efforts. That includes Activision Quality Assurance United, a union comprising around 600 quality assurance workers at Activision Blizzard, and others at subsidiaries including Raven Software, Blizzard Albany, and ZeniMax Studios.

The CWA currently has a labor neutrality agreement with Microsoft that allows Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax workers to organize without "interference and intimidation from management."

In a series of posts on X, the unionizing workers at Bethesda Game Studios Montreal explained they want to build a "supportive workplace that fosters creativity and talent."

They're looking to organize under the 'One BGS MTL' banner, and said unionizing will "allow us to keep creating some of the best video games in the industry in the jobs and at the studio we all love."

"Having a seat at the table will ensure job security as well as improve transparency, accountability, flexibility and more. We aim to make sure everyone receives fair compensation for their work and the value they provide," they added.

"As one of the first game developers union, we hope to inspire many others to join us and our brothers and sisters over at Zenimax Workers United in this new era of the industry. We believe every game worker deserves a union and that all of them deserve a say."

They believe forming One BGS MTL will enable every union member to participate in collective decision making so they can "push for the changes that reflect the needs and the wants of all developers."

Those involved with the unionization push have called for support while they navigate the process. Earlier this year, we spoke with a number of union workers and members from across the game industry to understand the value of collective action in an increasingly volatile industry.