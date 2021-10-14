informa
News

Activision has created a kernel-level anti-cheat system for Call of Duty

The system, dubbed 'Ricochet,' will also incorporate server-side and backend tools.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 14, 2021

Activision has developed a new anti-cheat system called Ricochet to help level the playing field in Call of Duty.

The publisher described Ricochet as a "multi-faceted" system that incorporates server-side tools capable of monitoring analytics to identify cheating, enhanced investigation processes, updates that fortify player accounts, and additional backend security measures.

Ricochet will also utilize a new PC kernel-level driver developed internally for the Call of Duty franchise. Activision said the driver will help it rumble cheaters to reinforce and strengthen its overall server security.

"Kernel-level drivers are given a high level of access to monitor and manage software and applications on a PC, such as your PC's graphics card driver," explained Activision. "The driver element of the Ricochet Anti-Cheat system will check the software and applications that attempt to interact and manipulate Call of Duty: Warzone, providing the overall security team more data to bolster security. Once the kernel-level driver is deployed; it will be required to play Warzone."

"In its initial rollout on Call of Duty: Warzone, the kernel-level driver will only operate when you play on PC. The driver is not always-on. The software turns on when you start Call of Duty: Warzone and shuts down when you close the game. Plus, the kernel-level driver only monitors and reports activity related to Call of Duty."

Ricochet's backend anti-cheat measures will launch alongside Call of Duty: Vanguard, before being integrated into Warzone when the 'Pacific' update arrives later this year.

The kernel-level driver, meanwhile, will launch first in Warzone before being integrated into Vanguard at a later date. Those interested in learning more about Ricochet can read the full explainer on the Call of Duty blog.

