GDC 2022 returns to San Francisco to celebrate game developer community

The moment the global game development community has been waiting for is here. The Game Developers Conference (GDC) returns in-person for GDC 2022, and registration is officially open!

The 36th annual Game Developers Conference will take place from March 21 to March 25, 2022 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California. This year’s conference will deliver the industry’s greatest source of content and connections—with plenty of exciting talks, sessions, and networking events. The in-person conference is strongly dedicated to health and safety, and GDC will offer virtual options to ensure anyone can access our best content remotely.

Register here by 11:59pm PT on January 26, 2022 to save on your GDC pass!

This year, the Game Developers Conference will be celebrating the “Developer's Renaissance,” with a series of talks and sessions about the future of game development and the evolving workplace. We’ll also be diving into the environmental impact of video games and what the game industry can do for sustainability efforts in an all-day interactive workshop called “Use Your Game Developer Super Powers to Fight the Climate Crisis.”

GDC will explore the full spectrum of topics relevant to making games and working in games today. We’re thrilled to unveil two exciting sessions happening at GDC 2022. There’s “An Epic Journey through the Audio Universe that is Marvel's GOTG,” all about bringing compelling audio to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (a franchise that relies on great sound!). In addition, the upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn sequel arrives at GDC with a session on “Adventures with Deferred Texturing in Horizon Forbidden West.”



Our in-person return to San Francisco means the arrival of many activities and events that make the Game Developers Conference the industry standard for the global game dev community. For the first time, GDC Masterclass will hold in-person sessions on a variety of crucial topics (attendance is limited and expected to fill up quickly).

Attendees can tour the GDC Expo to check out companies’ latest products and solutions, head to the GDC Play area to try the newest indie sensations before they come out, attend career development talks about networking and building your portfolio, and so much more. In addition, the Independent Games Festival (IGF) and the Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) will take place live at the Moscone Convention Center—with a simultaneous broadcast on the GDC Twitch channel.

Most of all, we can’t wait for people to find new friends, have inspiring conversations in the hallways, find new opportunities, partners, and ideas that will add to their career in game development and help make their mark on the industry.

The Game Developers Conference remains focused on your health and safety at GDC 2022. Proof of vaccination will be required to attend, per Moscone Center guidelines. Other rules and regulations may be subject to change. For the latest up-to-date information, please visit our Health and Safety page.

We will also be continuing our digital offering for GDC 2022 for those who prefer to attend the conference virtually.

Registration is now open for GDC 2022, so let’s gear up! Now is the time to secure your passes, plan your travel, and get ready to come together for game development's biggest industry event. Take a look at our exciting credential options for GDC 2022 and be sure to register before January 27, 2022 to lock in the best price.

We can’t wait to see you!

For more information on GDC 2022, be sure to visit our website and follow the #GDC22 hashtag on social media.

Subscribe to the GDC newsletter and get regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or RSS.

Game Developer and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech.

