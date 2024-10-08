LittleBigPlanet 3 and all of the series' DLC to be delisted from PlayStation Store after Halloween

Players will no longer be able to purchase LittleBigPlanet 3 or any of the series’ DLC digitally from this November, Sony has announced. After October 31 2024, this beloved game—and the franchises' entire range of DLC—will no longer be available on the PS Store in any region or territory.

The move comes 10 years after the PS3 and PS4 release of LittleBigPlanet 3, and just weeks after Sony delisted the PC version of Horizon: Zero Dawn, removing it from Steam and the Epic Games Store ahead of the upcoming remaster. Sony also came under fire for doubling the price of Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PS4.

The official LittleBigPlanet Twitter account confirmed that players who have downloaded the game or any of the series’ DLC before October 31st—via purchase or PS Plus—will still be able to play. The move may not come as a surprise to fans of the series. In April, Sony announced that it had shut down LittleBigPlanet 3’s servers "temporarily" before closing them indefinitely.

The move comes amid wider concerns about games preservation in a digital age, as more and more games are being lost to time.

Get Sacked, Boy

The original creator of the series, Media Molecule has gone through various layoffs over recent years, as well as discontinuing live support for its other game, Dreams, at the end of 2023.

Media Molecule took to X today to respond, writing : “LittleBigPlanet shaped us as a studio & remains an important part of who we are. We are & always will be forever grateful for it & the incredible community it has inspired.”