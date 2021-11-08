Zynga hires a new vice president of blockchain gaming

Social game publisher Zynga has announced the hiring Matt Wolf as vice president of blockchain gaming.

It's another burst of crypto-adjacent news (which really cascaded in the last week, didn't it?) that indicates the company is looking to bolster its revenue stream with blockchain-based products.

Zynga chief product officer Scott Koenigsber compared the hiring to Zynga's recent push in "emergent technologies" such as smart devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. "With blockchain having a greater prominence in the digital economy, Wolf will help Zynga reach a new addressable market through NFTs and legitimize new ownership possibilities for gamers on our platforms," he stated.

Wolf joins the company after having left a lifestyle startup called D20, and was previously the vice president of entertainment and ventures at Coca-Cola. Neither Wolf or Koenigsber made mention of either the incredible amount of carbon emissions that come with NFTs or the headline-making scams that have followed the technology.