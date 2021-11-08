informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Zynga hires a new vice president of blockchain gaming

You wouldn't right-click a farm.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
November 08, 2021

Social game publisher Zynga has announced the hiring Matt Wolf as vice president of blockchain gaming. 

It's another burst of crypto-adjacent news (which really cascaded in the last week, didn't it?) that indicates the company is looking to bolster its revenue stream with blockchain-based products.

Zynga chief product officer Scott Koenigsber compared the hiring to Zynga's recent push in "emergent technologies" such as smart devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. "With blockchain having a greater prominence in the digital economy, Wolf will help Zynga reach a new addressable market through NFTs and legitimize new ownership possibilities for gamers on our platforms," he stated.

Wolf joins the company after having left a lifestyle startup called D20, and was previously the vice president of entertainment and ventures at Coca-Cola. Neither Wolf or Koenigsber made mention of either the incredible amount of carbon emissions that come with NFTs or the headline-making scams that have followed the technology. 

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more