Zynga and Rollic acquire German mobile studio NanoTribe

Zynga has acquired German mobile studio NanoTribe for an undisclosed fee. Based in Berlin, NanoTribe is the hyper-casual developer behind titles like Arrow Fest and Cashier 3D.

Zynga purchased NanoTribe through its Rollic subsidiary, and wants the studio to continue developing original titles in-house.

Founded in December 2018 and acquired by Zynga in 2020, Rollic is based in Turkey and previously worked with NanoTribe in a publishing capacity. NanoTribe will become the first studio outside of Turkey to be managed by Rollic.

"The start-up mentality and passion of the team behind NanoTribe is a great match for our path forward at Rollic and we are excited to welcome their titles and talents to our growing family of innovative developers," said Rollic co-founder Burak Vardal in a press release.

"Our focus is on building an engaging global portfolio of games and finding great talent whose vision is in-line with our goal to create fun, accessible and engaging content for our users."

Zynga is currently in the process of being acquired by Take-Two Interactive at a valuation of $12.7 billion. The U.S. publisher believes the deal, which is expected to close during the first quarter of FY23, will allow it to become a leader in the mobile space.

