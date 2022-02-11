informa
Business
Zynga and Rollic acquire German mobile studio NanoTribe

NanoTribe is the hyper-casual developer behind titles like Arrow Fest and Cashier 3D.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
February 11, 2022
Zynga has acquired German mobile studio NanoTribe for an undisclosed fee. Based in Berlin, NanoTribe is the hyper-casual developer behind titles like Arrow Fest and Cashier 3D.

Zynga purchased NanoTribe through its Rollic subsidiary, and wants the studio to continue developing original titles in-house. 

Founded in December 2018 and acquired by Zynga in 2020, Rollic is based in Turkey and previously worked with NanoTribe in a publishing capacity. NanoTribe will become the first studio outside of Turkey to be managed by Rollic.

"The start-up mentality and passion of the team behind NanoTribe is a great match for our path forward at Rollic and we are excited to welcome their titles and talents to our growing family of innovative developers," said Rollic co-founder Burak Vardal in a press release.

"Our focus is on building an engaging global portfolio of games and finding great talent whose vision is in-line with our goal to create fun, accessible and engaging content for our users."

Zynga is currently in the process of being acquired by Take-Two Interactive at a valuation of $12.7 billion. The U.S. publisher believes the deal, which is expected to close during the first quarter of FY23, will allow it to become a leader in the mobile space.

