informa
/
/
Business
2 MIN READ
News

YouTube restores video on canceled Zelda game after Nintendo takedown

After its sudden takedown in December 2022, Did You Know Gaming's video for the canceled Zelda tactics game is back up on YouTube.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 03, 2023
Promo art for Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Did You Know Gaming's video on a canceled Zelda game has been restored on YouTube. In early December, Nintendo filed a copyright strike against the video about Heroes of Hyrule, an attempted tactics spinoff for the developer's long-running franchise that never saw the light of day. 

Shane Gill, who founded the popular game history website, confirmed on Twitter that Nintendo filed the DMCA takedown against the group's video. He explained that Nintendo had 10 days to take legal action against Did You Know Gaming, otherwise the video would be restored. Since no legal action was ever taken, the video got to go back up.

On the first day of its return, the video received over 20,000 YouTube views. Beyond Nintendo's abrupt takedown of the video, the publisher's general secrecy of its projects definitely played a hand in the new view count.

"We won," tweeted Did You Know Gaming's Twitter account. "The Heroes of Hyrule video is back up." 

Heroes of Hyrule was initially pitched by Retro Studios in the late 2000s. As part of the video, the popular YouTube group interviewed former Retro programmer Paul Touzour and sourced the game's 22-page pitch document. Nintendo had reportedly become aware and "upset" of the team's digging into this game's history.

After the initial takedown, the video's creator Dr. Lava said that he was considering legal consultation. The group as a whole criticized Nintendo for "silencing whatever journalism they don’t like."

Gill added that Nintendo's claim against the video was about using "unauthorized material," but he argued that Did You Know Gaming acquired the pitch document legally, and it was all presented in compliance with fair use rules. "Their intent was to scrub this piece of journalistic work from the internet because they didn't like what it uncovered," he wrote. 

At time of writing, Nintendo hasn't provided a comment or any other action on the matter.

Console

Latest Jobs

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions

Hybrid (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
1.03.23
Senior Core Engine Programmer

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions

Hybrid (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
1.03.23
Technical Artist

Sword and Wand, Inc

Remote (Full Time Remote - US Only)
12.06.22
Senior Level Designer

University of Central Florida

Orlando, FL, USA
1.03.23
Instructor or Lecturer, Games and Interactive Media
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more