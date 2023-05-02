informa
Business
News

Xenoblade dev Monolith Soft offering "significant" wage bump to counter inflation

The move will result in the starting salary for new graduates increasing by 22 percent.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
May 02, 2023
Key artwork for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 showing a party of characters gazing into the blue horizon

Xenoblade Chronicles developer Monolith Soft has raised the base salary of its employees in line with inflation.

In a brief press release (via Google Translate), the Nintendo-owned studio said the starting salary for new graduates will increase by 22 percent to 250,000 yen.

Monolith added that regular salary increases were also handed out, but noted that it wanted to provide a "significant increase" to its base offerings to help workers deal with rising prices.

Following the wage bump, the company has updated its application guidelines for new graduates and mid-career hires.

Monolith is following in the footsteps of other Japanese companies by providing workers with a salary bump. Earlier this year, Sega increased the average monthly salary of its employees by 30 percent, while Capcom raised the base salaries of its staff in Japan by the same amount.

Koei Tecmo also increased the average basic salary of its staff by 23 percent, and pledged to raise the starting salary for new graduates. Bandai Namco took a similar course of action last month, raising its basic pay rate by an average of $50,000 yen.

